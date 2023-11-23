Douglas K. Howell Sells 11,800 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $251.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $251.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.