DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DKNG. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.43.

DraftKings Stock Up 1.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

DraftKings stock opened at $38.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $39.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,463,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at $96,450,224.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,193 shares of company stock worth $14,515,674 in the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

