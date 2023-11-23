Dream Industrial REIT (DIR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 15th

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Dream Industrial REIT Price Performance
Dream Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$8.08 and a one year high of C$9.49.
About Dream Industrial REIT
