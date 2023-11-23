Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$16.06 million for the quarter.
