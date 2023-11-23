DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.07. DriveItAway shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 253 shares changing hands.

DriveItAway Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

About DriveItAway

DriveItAway Inc develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

