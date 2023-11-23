Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $217.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.78.

Get Duolingo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duolingo

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL opened at $218.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -809.52 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.54. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $64.73 and a 1 year high of $223.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duolingo will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 21,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $3,154,330.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,087,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,788,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 21,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $3,154,330.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,087,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,788,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 15,853 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,140.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,821,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,496 shares of company stock worth $73,360,476. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Duolingo by 3.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Duolingo by 4.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 48.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.