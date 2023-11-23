Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.07 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.07, Briefing.com reports. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

DY stock opened at $102.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $77.33 and a 1 year high of $115.53.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at $459,965.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $173,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 61.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.