E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 11,866.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 6,305,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,562,000 after buying an additional 86,540 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PM opened at $93.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.23. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.