E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,296,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,210,077.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,876 shares of company stock worth $677,083 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

