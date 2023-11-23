E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

CYTK opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $436,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,405,453.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $89,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,055.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $15,405,453.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $2,757,000. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYTK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.87.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

