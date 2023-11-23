E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 113 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.60.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $217.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.13. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

