E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 14,823 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,823 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MannKind by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,520,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 127,963 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 7.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 133,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in MannKind by 525.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 65,228 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MannKind by 4.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

Insider Transactions at MannKind

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,436,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,230,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Thomson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 798,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,431.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,436,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,230,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $173,418 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MNKD. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MannKind from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on MannKind in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MannKind

MannKind Stock Performance

MNKD opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $983.97 million, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.64. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. MannKind’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MannKind

(Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.