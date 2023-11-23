E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 395 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $78.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

