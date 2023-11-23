Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.84

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and traded as high as $17.45. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 40,348 shares.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.