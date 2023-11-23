Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.84

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and traded as high as $17.45. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 40,348 shares.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETX. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 76,615 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 405.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

