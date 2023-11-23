Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU) Shares Up 0.3%

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.45 and last traded at $40.45. Approximately 2,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 4,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.34.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $48.76 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82.

Institutional Trading of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the 1st quarter worth $896,000.

About Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund

The Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ecofin Global Water ESG index. The fund tracks an index of water infrastructure and management companies listed in developed countries. EBLU was launched on Feb 15, 2017 and is managed by Tortoise.

