Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,427 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of Edison International worth $32,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 718,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 33.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 64.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $65.90 on Thursday. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

