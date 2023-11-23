Elastos (ELA) Achieves Market Cap of $22.81 Million

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $22.81 million and approximately $503,783.05 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Elastos

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

