Element Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,287 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Element Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CAG opened at $28.33 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

