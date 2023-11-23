Element Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,515 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Element Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.