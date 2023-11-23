Element Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Element Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after buying an additional 40,426,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 396.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,187,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $192,019,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $94.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average of $94.17. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

