Element Capital Management LLC Buys 1,698 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Element Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $44,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

