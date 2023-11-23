Element Capital Management LLC Buys 4,586 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Element Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 82.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.37. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

