Element Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Southwest Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWX opened at $59.98 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.78%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,016,668 shares in the company, valued at $683,033,416. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,400 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,022,604 shares in the company, valued at $683,401,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,016,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,033,416. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 112,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,362. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.80.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

