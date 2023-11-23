Element Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 143,348 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 313.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FLO stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 143.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

