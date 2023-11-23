Element Capital Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Element Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.53.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $140.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.85. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 206.64, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 705.89%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

