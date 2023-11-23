Element Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Element Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,239 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.56.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $97.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.49 and a 200-day moving average of $164.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

