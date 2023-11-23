Element Capital Management LLC Invests $2.84 Million in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,042 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IART. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CL King began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

