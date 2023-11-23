Element Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of OGE Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 579.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in OGE Energy by 89.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 80.29%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.