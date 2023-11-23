Element Capital Management LLC Purchases 483 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Element Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $351.17 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.82 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

Several research firms have commented on WST. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

