Element Capital Management LLC Purchases 974 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Element Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.4% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,182 shares of company stock worth $631,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $191.61 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $183.74 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.05.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

