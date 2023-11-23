Element Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 76.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,802,580.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,802,580.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,200. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.40.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.63. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $114.15.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.42%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

