Element Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PNM Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 139.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources by 1,459.2% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 29.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PNM. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

PNM Resources Price Performance

PNM Resources stock opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $49.60.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.24. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $505.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

