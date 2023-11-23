Element Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Medpace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 353,955 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,784,000 after buying an additional 228,001 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,520,000 after acquiring an additional 220,836 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 47.9% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 651,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,520,000 after acquiring an additional 211,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total value of $14,668,062.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,179,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,916,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $4,787,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,839,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,587,474.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total transaction of $14,668,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,179,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,916,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 393,072 shares of company stock worth $103,391,369. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock opened at $276.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

