Element Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 43,781 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lantheus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $1,646,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 7,459.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNTH. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,976.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,467 shares of company stock worth $1,063,299 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.75.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

