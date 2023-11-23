Element Capital Management LLC Takes $2.75 Million Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of New Jersey Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 19.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NJR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.64. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $331.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 13.27%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.76%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

