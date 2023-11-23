Element Capital Management LLC Takes $3.50 Million Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Post as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Post by 16.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Post by 545.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 27,404 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $86.57 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.65.

POST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.48 per share, with a total value of $422,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $344,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,896.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.48 per share, with a total value of $422,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

