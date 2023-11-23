Element Capital Management LLC Takes $3.50 Million Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Post as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Post by 16.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Post by 545.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 27,404 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Post Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $86.57 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on POST
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.48 per share, with a total value of $422,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $344,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,896.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.48 per share, with a total value of $422,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Post
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.