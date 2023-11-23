Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,870 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UGI were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of UGI by 13.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,504,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,543,000 after acquiring an additional 302,197 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of UGI by 298.2% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 168,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 126,236 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 8.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 236.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE UGI opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

UGI Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is -20.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UGI

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.