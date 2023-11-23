Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 38,500 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 143.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 180,788 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 794,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,881,000 after purchasing an additional 92,844 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,180.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after buying an additional 9,931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

