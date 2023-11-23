Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 72,901 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,901 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.4% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 11,866.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 6,305,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,562,000 after purchasing an additional 86,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $93.82 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.23.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

