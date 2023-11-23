Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $58,988,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,307,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,137,000 after acquiring an additional 883,930 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,776,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,286,000 after acquiring an additional 731,015 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,914,000 after acquiring an additional 724,544 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $66.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.88. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $72.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 17.14%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

