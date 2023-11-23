EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after buying an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.68.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.17. 3,369,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,668. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $144.91.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

