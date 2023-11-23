Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, November 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $123.99 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,518,281,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $393,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 939.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $184,437,000.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

