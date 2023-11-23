ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Director Acquires $133,274.07 in Stock

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 23,259 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $133,274.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 784,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,634.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 52.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 677,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 62.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

