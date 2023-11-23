Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Etsy by 21.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,378 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,253,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,257,000 after purchasing an additional 245,355 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Etsy from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

Etsy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,006. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

