European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Shares Down 1.7%

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.26. 98,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.
The stock has a market cap of C$205.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.28.
ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
