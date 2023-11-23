Everscale Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $50.68 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Everscale has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Everscale has a market cap of $50.68 million and $822,706.63 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,100,428,247 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

