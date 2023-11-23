FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) Trading Down 4.4%

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 127,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,284,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

FaZe Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

Get FaZe alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FaZe

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAZE. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FaZe in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FaZe in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FaZe during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FaZe by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 425,510 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FaZe during the third quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FaZe Company Profile

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 528 million fans across social platforms. It designs and sells merchandise, apparels, and consumer products under the FaZe brand, as well as through website, www.fazeclan.com.

Further Reading

