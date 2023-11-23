FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was down 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 50,360 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 852% from the average daily volume of 5,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57.

About FIBRA Prologis

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 228 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 44.2 million square feet (4.1 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

