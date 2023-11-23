Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,898,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,137 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,493,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,493,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,437,381,000 after purchasing an additional 367,417 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,636 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $573,144,000 after purchasing an additional 107,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

