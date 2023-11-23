Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,032,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,230,000 after acquiring an additional 262,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,650,000 after acquiring an additional 709,615 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,994,000 after purchasing an additional 310,306 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

